Tigo Pesa customers can now send and receive money from M-PESA...

Dar es Salaam. 14th April , 2020. Tanzania’s leading digital lifestyle company, Tigo Tanzania, has today launched a service that allows all Tigo Pesa customers to...
M-bet launches Simulated Reality League (SRL) in Africa

M-bet drives innovation across the continent with Simulated Reality League Real Gaming Experience from M-Bet through Simulated Reality League Football continues! Fans can...
Tigo partners with Seedstars to host the first free online Seedstars...

Technological entrepreneurs in Tanzania today participated in a free, international, online meeting where they managed to learn about technological entrepreneurship in emerging markets and...
CORONA VIRUS: DStv assures customers of extended information, education and entertainment

a DStv is setting out how it will ensure its customers are informed, educated, and entertained during the coronavirus ordeal. MutliChoice Tanzania has announced its plan...
Coronavirus:CCM Suspends All Its Meetings Until Further Notice

Tanzanian's ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has announced to suspend all its crowded gatherings after one case of coronavirus was reported in the...
Niger:Boko Haram Terrorists Killed In An Attack On Military Camp

At least 50 Boko Haram terrorists were killed in an attack on a military camp in southeastern Niger, local media reported, citing a Nigerien...
Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Mask,Test kits, And Protective Suits To African...

Chinese billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, says he will donate masks, test kits, and protective suits to all countries in Africa to...
First Human Trial Vaccine Against Coronavirus Has Started in US

The first human trial of a vaccine to protect against pandemic coronavirus has started in the US. Four patients received the jab at the Kaiser...
Iran:Clerical Assembly Dies From Coronavirus

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Ayatollah Hashem Bathaei, a low-profile, moderate member of the Assembly of Experts, died from the...
Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Minister of Health, Community, Development, Gender, Seniors, and Children Ummy Mwalimu has confirmed this on March 16, 2020. The victim is a woman aged 46...
Magufuli:Large Population Leads To Economic Growth

President Magufuli has repeated in his speech today over birth control saying that a large population will promote economic growth. During his tour to the...
Magufuli Revokes The Uhuru Torch Race

President John Magufuli has announced to stop the operations of Independence Torch (Mwenge wa Uhuru) this year due to the ongoing concerns of Coronavirus. Speaking...
Magufuli Made a Surprise Visit To Ubungo Interchange

Earlier today President Magufuli has made a surprise visit to Ubungo Municipality in Dar es Salaam to inspect the construction of the Ubungo Interchange....
Tigo and Samsung Partner To Unbox The Samsung S20 Series Smartphones...

Tanzania’s leading digital lifestyle company, Tigo Tanzania has partnered with Samsung Electronics to unveil the Samsung S20 series of smartphones in Tanzania. The three...
Magufuli: We Must Take Precautions Against COVID-19

  President John Magufuli has urged Tanzanians to take precaution measures as the world is struggling to contain the spread of Coronavirus which has already...
ATCL Suspends Its Flights To India

Air Tanzania Company LTD (ATCL) has temporarily suspended all its flights between Dar es Salaam to Mumbai, India due to the suspension of all...
Kenya Confirms First Case Of Corona

The Kenyan Government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the patient is a woman...
President Magufuli Pays Msigwa’s Court Fine

The President of Tanzania Dr. John Magufuli has paid sh38m out of sh40m as a fine aimed for the release of Peter Msigwa, the...
 DPP To Take Action On Lema’s Allegation Of Spreading False News

Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) Biswalo Mganga they will take action to Godbless Lema MP Arusha Town (CHADEMA), for spreading false information about the killing...
NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Rudy Gobert Reportedly Tests Positive For...

After taking the initial step to play games in empty arenas, the NBA stated on Wednesday night that all games will be suspended until...
